The Minnesota State Mankato football team ran out of last-minute magic.
Minnesota State Mankato ousted from NCAA Division II football playoffs
Minnesota State Mankato was unable to muster any last-minute magic this time in its loss at Valdosta State.
Alfonso Franklin rushed for three touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes as Valdosta State defeated Minnesota State Mankato 35-21 in the semifinals of the Division II playoffs on Saturday in Valdosta, Ga.
Franklin ran for a 24-yard TD with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining, and Rance Conner followed with an interception with 56 seconds left to seal the victory for the Blazers, who will play Ferris State in the championship game on Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas. Ferris State defeated Slippery Rock 48-38 Saturday.
The Mavericks (11-4) had won three consecutive playoff games in the final seconds, having won their first two playoff games on field goals at the buzzer before making a goal-line stand last week to beat Bemidji State. They had trailed by two scores in all three games.
This time, they pulled with 28-21 early in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard TD pass from Hayden Ekern to Isaiah Emanuel. But their next two possessions ended in punts, and Franklin’s fifth TD put the top-ranked Blazers (13-0) ahead by 14.
The Mavericks trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Minnesota State’s Sam Backer ran 69 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the third quarter.
Franklin’s TD runs of 7 and 10 yards capped two long third-quarter drives as the Blazers opened a 28-14 lead. Franklin rushed for 152 yards and caught four passes for 66 yards.
Backer rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
