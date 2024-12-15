Twin Cities Suburbs

One man dead in crash Saturday on icy highway in Inver Grove Heights

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 15, 2024 at 12:21AM

One man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck collided with an SUV on an icy highway in Inver Grove Heights, according to the State Patrol.

Authorities said the pickup, driven by a 74-year-old Inver Grove Heights man, lost control at the top of an entrance ramp from Concord Boulevard onto Hwy. 52, crossed over the northbound lanes and collided with the SUV also heading north. The pickup came to a rest on the left shoulder while the SUV stopped in the left lane.

Two adults and four children in the SUV were wearing seat belts and were uninjured in the crash, which happened at about 1:30 p.m. The pickup driver was unbelted, the State Patrol said; his identity was being withheld until his family could be notified.

Inver Grove Heights police and fire responded to the crash.

Star Tribune staff

