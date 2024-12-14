Wild keep their low moment short, roar to victory over Flyers

Jakub Lauko left with a lower-body injury after Jake Middleton was hurt Thursday in the 7-1 romp by Edmonton, the defenseman suffering an upper-body injury that’ll sideline him for the foreseeable future. The Wild replenished their defense by claiming Travis Dermott off waivers from the Oilers and although Dermott arrived in time to suit up on Saturday, the Wild didn’t need to insert him in the lineup with Brodin ready after sitting out eight games with an upper-body injury.