Minnesota Wild’s win streak ends with 7-5 loss in Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s Rasmus Ristolainen delivered the tiebreaker with 2 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the third period before Sean Couturier completed a hat trick into an empty net with 1 minute left to hold off the Wild, who look primed for a comeback after a point shot from Jake Middleton squeaked through goalie Samuel Ersson with 6:33 to go to set up a 5-5 photo finish.