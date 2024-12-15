Maplewood man arrested after fleeing police and crashing into another car, killing the driver

A Maplewood man wanted on suspicion of assaulting his ex-girlfriend was arrested Friday night after fleeing police in his vehicle and colliding with another car, killing the driver.
Police were investigating the 37-year-old suspect for allegedly assaulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Edgerton Street and Bellwood Avenue in Maplewood. After being treated for injuries in the crash, he was being held pending charges that include criminal vehicular homicide.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, where he died after suffering cardiac arrest. His identity had not been released as of Saturday evening.
Authorities said the incident began when Roseville officers investigating the alleged assault tried to stop the suspect near Rice Street and E. County Rd. C, at one point attempting a PIT maneuver.
The suspect maintained control of his car and sped into Maplewood, where a sheriff’s deputy spotted him racing south on Edgerton and gave chase. The suspect was far ahead of the deputy when he crashed into the other car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the suspect has been arrested or charged more than three dozen times by eight different agencies for allegedly carrying firearms, burglary, domestic assault and drunken driving. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been charged.
