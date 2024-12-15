Neal: Correa is tremendously unlikely to play for anyone but the Twins

Other mechanics of a deal would be challenging as well. How much could the Twins receive in return from a team taking on that much salary? Would the Twins agree to swallow part of it? How would the trading team view Correa’s health situation, coming off plantar fasciitis in each foot over the previous two seasons? And the long-term health concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired ankle — concerns that led the Giants and Mets to nix deals with him before the 2024 season — have not gone away.