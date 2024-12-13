Twins

Report: Phoenix Suns part owner Justin Ishbia considering bid to buy Twins

A report in Bloomberg News said the private equity billionaire has met with people in Minnesota to learn more about the team.

By Phil Miller and

Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 8:54PM
Phoenix Suns owners Justin, left, and Mat Ishbia watch their team play a game against the Clippers in February 2023. (Darryl Webb/The Associated Press)

Phoenix Suns part owner Justin Ishbia is considering buying the Twins from the Pohlad family, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg News.

Ishbia, a private equity billionaire, is the founder of the Chicago-based Shore Capital. In 2023, Ishbia’s brother, Mat, purchased the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for a record $4 billion. Ishbia is a minority owner in MLS’ Nashville Soccer Club, too.

Bloomberg reported Ishbia, 47, has met with people in Minnesota to learn more about the opportunity. Forbes estimated his net worth at $4.9 billion.

Ishbia grew up in Michigan before attending Michigan State, and he gifted the university $10 million in September for upgrades to the Spartans baseball facility and men’s basketball program. Michigan State’s baseball field will be renamed Jeff Ishbia Field in honor of his dad.

“As a lifelong baseball fan and former player, I know firsthand the lasting impression the game and a coach can have on an up-and-coming athlete,” said Justin Ishbia in a statement after his donation to Michigan State.

The Pohlad family announced it was exploring a sale of the club in October. Four major league teams have been sold over the past 12 years, each for more than $1 billion. The sale process, which is being handled by the New York-based Allen & Company, is expected to take at least six months.

about the writers

about the writers

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See More

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See More

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Report: Phoenix Suns part owner Justin Ishbia considering bid to buy Twins

card image

A report in Bloomberg News said the private equity billionaire has met with people in Minnesota to learn more about the team.

Twins

Twins aim to meet with hotshot Japanese pitcher

card image

Twins

Agent Boras says Correa is happy with Twins

card image