Phoenix Suns part owner Justin Ishbia is considering buying the Twins from the Pohlad family, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg News.
Report: Phoenix Suns part owner Justin Ishbia considering bid to buy Twins
A report in Bloomberg News said the private equity billionaire has met with people in Minnesota to learn more about the team.
Ishbia, a private equity billionaire, is the founder of the Chicago-based Shore Capital. In 2023, Ishbia’s brother, Mat, purchased the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for a record $4 billion. Ishbia is a minority owner in MLS’ Nashville Soccer Club, too.
Bloomberg reported Ishbia, 47, has met with people in Minnesota to learn more about the opportunity. Forbes estimated his net worth at $4.9 billion.
Ishbia grew up in Michigan before attending Michigan State, and he gifted the university $10 million in September for upgrades to the Spartans baseball facility and men’s basketball program. Michigan State’s baseball field will be renamed Jeff Ishbia Field in honor of his dad.
“As a lifelong baseball fan and former player, I know firsthand the lasting impression the game and a coach can have on an up-and-coming athlete,” said Justin Ishbia in a statement after his donation to Michigan State.
The Pohlad family announced it was exploring a sale of the club in October. Four major league teams have been sold over the past 12 years, each for more than $1 billion. The sale process, which is being handled by the New York-based Allen & Company, is expected to take at least six months.
