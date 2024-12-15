Wild-Golden Knights game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates
Vegas ended a four-game winning streak Saturday with a loss to the Oilers.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3-FM
Golden Knights update: Like the Wild, the Golden Knights were also recently routed by the Oilers. They fell 6-3 on Saturday in Edmonton before continuing their road trip in Minnesota. That loss ended Vegas’ four-game win streak, as the team had been rolling lately to join the Wild in the top five. C Jack Eichel picked up his team-leading 40th point vs. the Oilers, on his 31st assist. Eichel has 15 points in 13 career games against the Wild.
Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jake Middleton (upper body) are out. RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) is possible to play. Golden Knights D Ben Hutton (upper body) is out.
