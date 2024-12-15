Wild

Wild-Golden Knights game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates

Vegas ended a four-game winning streak Saturday with a loss to the Oilers.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 15, 2024 at 12:48AM
Vegas center Jack Eichel, right, is at 40 points this season. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Vegas Golden Knights at Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 5 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3-FM

Golden Knights update: Like the Wild, the Golden Knights were also recently routed by the Oilers. They fell 6-3 on Saturday in Edmonton before continuing their road trip in Minnesota. That loss ended Vegas’ four-game win streak, as the team had been rolling lately to join the Wild in the top five. C Jack Eichel picked up his team-leading 40th point vs. the Oilers, on his 31st assist. Eichel has 15 points in 13 career games against the Wild.

Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jake Middleton (upper body) are out. RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) is possible to play. Golden Knights D Ben Hutton (upper body) is out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

