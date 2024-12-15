Golden Knights update: Like the Wild, the Golden Knights were also recently routed by the Oilers. They fell 6-3 on Saturday in Edmonton before continuing their road trip in Minnesota. That loss ended Vegas’ four-game win streak, as the team had been rolling lately to join the Wild in the top five. C Jack Eichel picked up his team-leading 40th point vs. the Oilers, on his 31st assist. Eichel has 15 points in 13 career games against the Wild.