Vikings try to contain the run: In holding the Bears to four net yards (yes, you read that correctly) in the first half on Sunday, the 49ers ran roughshod over the Bears offensive line, sacking Williams four times before halftime while allowing D’Andre Swift to gain just seven yards on four carries. Center Coleman Shelton had a particularly tough day against the 49ers, and when the Bears tried to run outside, they couldn’t hold blocks long enough for Swift to find space. The Vikings defense has allowed more than 150 rushing yards in each of its past two games, after giving up more than 100 only three times in the first 11 games of the season. Swift had only 30 yards on 13 carries in the first matchup and is dealing with a groin injury; this could be an opportunity for the Vikings run defense to reassert itself.