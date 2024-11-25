CHICAGO – Justin Jefferson sat at his locker inside Soldier Field after the Vikings’ 30-27 overtime win over the Bears and did not exactly look overjoyed.
Justin Jefferson watches Vikings teammates Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson surpass 100 receiving yards
Addison and Hockenson both had season-best outings in Chicago, where All-Pro Jefferson was limited to two catches for 27 yards.
A reporter approached to ask about the huge games by his teammates Jordan Addison, who had eight catches for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown, and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who burst back onto the scene with seven grabs for 114 yards.
But Jefferson’s demeanor first begged the question: How are a season-low two catches and 27 yards sitting with you?
“I mean, I always want to have an impact on the game,” Jefferson told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “And I always want to create some spark for our team. Defenders, the way they cover and the way the game goes, it might not happen all the time. So, it’s frustrating at times. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”
Coach Kevin O’Connell and Jefferson’s teammates wanted to make clear that he absolutely had an impact on this game, attracting coverage and helping the Vikings to finally get Addison going after an 11-game stretch without a 100-yard game by the 2023 first-round pick.
“It wasn’t like it was a game where we were like, ‘OK, it’s going to be all Jordan and T.J.’” O’Connell said. “That’s not how it works. Justin Jefferson is a major part of our team. It’s just a lot of times how the coverage dictated.”
Addison was involved immediately in the offense, catching and converting the opening third down in the first quarter. He ended the first quarter with a 45-yard grab down the middle of the field while getting mauled in coverage by Bears safety Terell Smith, who was not flagged.
That wasn’t even Addison’s highlight.
The speedster’s best play was a 69-yard catch and run, upheld despite a Bears challenge alleging that he stepped out of bounds about 40 yards earlier. Addison was caught at the 8-yard line by Bears safety Kevin Byard III.
“I’m still thinking about that one play,” Addison said. “I’m mad that I didn’t score. One day, I need to do more wind sprints or something.”
Jefferson liked what he saw from his side of the field.
“We’ve been waiting for that career game for Jordan,” Jefferson said. “Today was definitely that day. For him to catch some big plays, and create them into even bigger plays, is something special.”
Addison’s 69-yard catch and run came from a similar play call as one that led to a Sam Darnold interception during the Nov. 3 win against the Colts. O’Connell said both Darnold and Addison made impressive adjustments on the play. Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards stuck to Addison in coverage, so Addison gained more depth downfield on a deep crossing route. Darnold’s pass found him in stride.
“That was one of the prettier throws I’ve seen,” O’Connell said. “Jordan understanding to take it a little bit higher than maybe normally over the top of the coverage. Just a phenomenal, phenomenal play to get us going.”
Hockenson was the closer.
The Vikings tight end played a bigger role because the typical early-down run blocker, Josh Oliver, was held out due to an ankle injury. But Hockenson didn’t do much until the fourth quarter and overtime, when he amassed 102 of his 114 yards.
Hockenson, who started the season sidelined after recovering from knee surgery, credited Jefferson for stretching the Bears’ coverages, giving him holes to work through.
“We have a lot of firepower in this offense,” Hockenson said. “But obviously ‘Jets’ is at the top. ‘Jets’ takes coverage from us to let us do our job. He may have had a down day. We didn’t have up days, we just did our job because they were taking coverage [to put] on him. So, they continued to keep a guy over the top of him.”
Jefferson did draw two defensive pass interference calls that gave 45 yards to the Vikings, including a 35-yard penalty that set up receiver Jalen Nailor’s 5-yard touchdown catch.
“Their backers were playing off a lot and I was able to move them a little bit,” Hockenson said. “And they’re playing a lot of Cover 2 for ‘Jets.’ There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They’re making sure he’s not going to wreck the game. We just are there to do our job and get open.”
