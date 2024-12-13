In Detroit, the Lions have 11 straight victories, 12 overall, and still have only measly one-game leads over Philadelphia in the NFC and the Vikings in the NFC North. But … “I love it,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I think it’s great for us. It keeps you sharp. We do well with pressure and it’s the right kind of friction and stress that we need and it’s motivating.” Detroit leads the league in scoring (32.1), but here comes Buffalo into Ford Field looking to become just the fifth team ever to reach 30 points in eight consecutive games in a single season.