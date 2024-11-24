Vikings blow a late fourth-quarter lead, but beat the Bears in overtime 30-27

Why it happened: The Vikings got the fifth 100-yard rushing performance in Kevin O’Connell’s 46 games as head coach. Aaron Jones fumbled at the Bears’ 1 after former teammate Jonathan Owens stripped him of the ball, but set up the drive with the Vikings’ longest run of the year (41 yards) and helped them sustain another drive when Darnold left the game, with a 14-yard catch from Nick Mullens on third down and an 11-yard run on the next play. Jordan Addison also thrived on a day where the Bears focused on containing Justin Jefferson, and the Vikings kept the Bears’ run game in check after Chicago ran for 179 yards last week.