Playing his first game in 10 months, tight end T.J. Hockenson returned to a limited role for the Vikings during Sunday night’s 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
After 10 months spent recovering from a knee injury, T.J. Hockenson was used mostly in passing situations. Minnesota continued to lean on Josh Oliver as the every-down tight end.
The Vikings appeared to ease back Hockenson, who had been practicing with the team since Oct. 4 but hadn’t played since suffering a season-ending knee injury last December. He started the game and rotated in, playing mostly on obvious passing downs. Josh Oliver, who had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, continued to play more of an every-down role at tight end.
“Unbelievable seeing 87 run out onto the field,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “because he’s a foundational player for us.”
Hockenson found some room downfield during a 19-yard catch in the third quarter, which helped set up a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison later in the drive. Hockenson had three catches for 27 yards.
“After that first catch, I felt pretty good,” Hockenson said. “Got tackled, went to the ground, and was like, ‘All right, let’s play football.’ ”
Hockenson was also targeted in the end zone when quarterback Sam Darnold threw the first of two interceptions.
“Thought I had a throw to T.J. in the back of the end zone,” Darnold said. “Just got to get it over that backer. Just didn’t make a good throw.”
Oliver, a run-blocking specialist, was pulled from the game to be evaluated for a concussion before returning and catching a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:05 remaining to give the Vikings a 21-10 lead. Nine players were targeted other than wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a season-high 137 yards on seven catches.
Robinson starts at left tackle
Cam Robinson started at left tackle, replacing injured Christian Darrisaw only five days after arriving via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Robinson, an eighth-year veteran, hadn’t practiced with his new team until Thursday after arriving to the team’s Eagan headquarters Wednesday and undergoing a medical examination to complete the trade.
Protection was inconsistent for Darnold, but the quarterback didn’t help his offensive line by holding on to the ball during four sacks. Robinson was called for holding in the second quarter, negating a 6-yard completion. O’Connell had some nice designs to help the new guy, bringing in blocking receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. to help double the edge while Darnold targeted Justin Jefferson for a 20-yard gain.
Veteran swing tackle David Quessenberry, who replaced Darrisaw in the Oct. 24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, returned to his backup role.
There was only one change on the offensive line, for now. Guard Dalton Risner suited up for the first time this season, but he watched from the bench as a reserve. Risner returned from a back injury. He started 11 games at left guard last season. He has practiced both left and right guard this year, prompting speculation that he could replace struggling third-year right guard Ed Ingram once healthy.
Akers appears in the backfield
Running back Cam Akers got his first touches on offense since being reacquired Oct. 15 via trade from Houston. Starting running back Aaron Jones continued to dominate the workload, not giving any reps to Akers until the second quarter, when Akers had three consecutive carries for 16 yards.
Akers finished with eight touches for 53 yards, with six carries for 46 yards and two receptions for 7 yards.
“Hopefully people saw a guy that knows how to run the football,” O’Connell said. “Not only just in this offense but at this level; the patience, the ability to find space.”
The Vikings continue to lean on Jones, who had 25 touches for 82 yards. Fullback C.J. Ham has been deployed as a third-down pass protector to give Jones a breather. Ty Chandler, who opened the season as Jones’ backup at running back, has fallen out of favor. Chandler did not touch the ball against either the Rams or Colts.
• Kicker Will Reichard is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his strained right quad on Monday, he said. Reichard had made 34 consecutive kicks before pushing two field-goal attempts — from 53 and 31 yards — wide right. The latter bounced off the right upright. Reichard said the injury popped up from lingering soreness he’d had in his right leg prior to the game.
• Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner had played just six defensive snaps in the past two games against the Rams and Detroit Lions. He surpassed that mark in Sunday night’s first half as his role slightly grew, playing in obvious pass-rushing situations.
• The Vikings defense played a third game without linebacker Blake Cashman, who has yet to return to practice from an Oct. 6 turf toe injury suffered against the New York Jets in London.
• In an apparent effort to help communication on offense, coordinator Wes Phillips coached from the sideline instead of a coach’s booth above the field.
