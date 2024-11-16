How golf course supervisor Parker Romo swung through the rough to reach the Vikings

But … you’re also the Parker Romo who has this big dream to become an NFL kicker. You went 17-for-19 with a 57-yarder as an all-XFL first-teamer for the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, so you know you can do this. You’ve also gone undrafted by NFL teams out of Virginia Tech in 2022. Then you spent the next 23 months getting signed and released by the Saints, Lions, Bears and Vikings, oh my.