The Vikings' sixth win of the season, which began with sour notes against a .500 opponent that had a history of peculiar games at U.S. Bank Stadium, lacked the polish of the home victories that propelled their 5-0 start.
Vikings right the ship in the second half to beat the Colts 21-13
The Vikings ended a two-game losing streak on Sunday night and provided a few callbacks of their early-season success by overcoming three turnovers.
After two NFC losses in five days, though, they needed a win that would help them keep pace in the NFC North standings. They also hoped for a performance that would recapture some of the foundation they’d built early in the year. The second half of their victory over the Colts on Sunday night provided a few callbacks to what had helped them early this year.
Three second-half touchdown passes from Sam Darnold, and an unceasing pass rush that short-circuited the Colts’ passing game, helped the Vikings overcome a sloppy first half and end a two-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over Indianapolis on Sunday night.
All three of the Vikings’ sacks came in the fourth quarter, and the Vikings allowed Joe Flacco to throw for just 117 yards on his 17 second-half attempts. Though the Colts intercepted Darnold twice and scored their only touchdown on a controversial fumble return, he completed 12 of his 15 second-half passes for 152 yards and three scores.
Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 137 yards, but Darnold hit eight other receivers, throwing touchdown passes to three of them.
