Five extra points: Will Reichard may have bigger concern than misses while an old Vikings concern remains

Robinson, who had started 91 games over eight seasons in Jacksonville, wasn’t the only new-look left tackle on the field Sunday. The Colts were forced to start a third different rookie on their offensive line this season. Third-round pick Matt Goncalves had played only three offensive snaps before having to replace Bernhard Raimann, who was inactive with a concussion. The Vikings didn’t test Goncalves with blitz packages as much as one would have expected. But the rookie did give up two sacks in the closing minute, one by Jihad Ward and the other by Jonathan Greenard, who had two sacks a week after the Vikings were held to no sacks in the loss to the Rams.