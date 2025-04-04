Amy Adams, Laura Osnes celebrate Chanhassen Dinner’s Michael Brindisi ahead of his memorial

Hollywood star Amy Adams remembers the period when her life changed unexpectedly and for the better.
Director Michael Brindisi, who had seen her perform while working at a Colorado dinner theater, plucked her to replace an injured dancer in “Crazy for You” at his Minnesota company, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Adams would spend four seasons, starting in 1996, at the suburban playhouse on an upward trajectory that resulted in stardom in such films as “Doubt,” “Junebug,” “The Fighter,” “American Hustle,” “The Master” and “Man of Steel,” where she played Lois Lane.
Pointing to Brindisi’s artistic guidance and support, Adams said in a phone interview from Japan that he and the theater gave her something more lasting than the training and discipline that she still calls on today.
“The kind of community the theater provided at that time in my life really gave me the courage to step forward,” Adams said. “When I moved to Los Angeles to start auditioning [for film roles], I always felt like I had a place to go home to. Chanhassen was my home and that meant the world to me.”
As the theater gets ready for its celebration Monday of Brindisi, its late artistic director and co-owner who died Feb. 5 of heart failure, star alums have been reflecting on how the Philadelphia native, who ran the company for 37 years, impacted their lives.
In 2006, Brindisi cast Laura Osnes, the Eagan High School grad who had also trained at the Children’s Theatre Company, as Sandy in “Grease,” a show that had special meaning for him. He often said that it saved his career and life.
“Grease” was similarly life-changing for Osnes, who would leave the Chanhassen production and then go on to win the lead role as Sandy on Broadway via a reality TV competition.