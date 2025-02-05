Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, dies at 76

Minnesota theater icon Michael Brindisi, a Broadway actor turned director turned theater owner, has died.
His death comes two days before the opening of “Grease,” a show that was pivotal in his life and which will open as scheduled.
Brindisi served as artistic director and co-owner of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the nation’s largest theater of its kind and a company he helped save by joining a group that purchased it in 2010.
“Michael has been under the weather for the last couple of days, but this is a total shock,” said theater spokesperson Kris Howland.
Brindisi, 76, was just finishing rehearsals of a new revival “Grease,” slated to open Friday.
The show had deep meaning for him. In 1977, he went on a 56-week national tour with “Grease” as an understudy for four parts. That engagement would lead to his Broadway debut in “Once in a Lifetime,” where he shared a dressing room with legendary director Jerry Zaks.
“Grease” will open as planned Friday, Howland said. “He would have not had it any other way. Michael was our inspiration, our mentor, our role model, our everything.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
