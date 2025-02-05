Stage & Arts

Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, dies at 76

His death comes two days before the opening of “Grease,” a show that was pivotal in his life and which will open as scheduled.

By Rohan Preston

February 5, 2025 at 10:43PM
Michael Brindisi, artistic director at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in Chanhassen spoke to the Star Tribune recently about how his upcoming musical "Grease" had a special meaning for him. The show will open Friday as scheduled. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota theater icon Michael Brindisi, a Broadway actor turned director turned theater owner, has died.

Brindisi served as artistic director and co-owner of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the nation’s largest theater of its kind and a company he helped save by joining a group that purchased it in 2010.

“Michael has been under the weather for the last couple of days, but this is a total shock,” said theater spokesperson Kris Howland.

Brindisi, 76, was just finishing rehearsals of a new revival “Grease,” slated to open Friday.

The show had deep meaning for him. In 1977, he went on a 56-week national tour with “Grease” as an understudy for four parts. That engagement would lead to his Broadway debut in “Once in a Lifetime,” where he shared a dressing room with legendary director Jerry Zaks.

“Grease” will open as planned Friday, Howland said. “He would have not had it any other way. Michael was our inspiration, our mentor, our role model, our everything.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

