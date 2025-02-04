It’s back to Rydell High: Chanhassen turns up the heat on ‘Grease’ with a cast of ‘hotties’

After school, she tried to make a go of acting in the Windy City but found herself doing everything but her chosen profession. “I had six jobs at one time, including cleaning people’s houses, serving, bartending, go-go dancing,” Theisen said. An ensemble role in 2022 in the Ordway’s “Beauty and the Beast,” where she also performed with “Grease” co-star Sam Stoll, brought her home. She’s been working ever since, including at Artistry. Sandy is her biggest break.