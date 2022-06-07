Trump’s order to gut community-building program ‘existential threat’ to Minnesota lenders

DULUTH – Machine parts made on the Iron Range, land reclaimed by the Ojibwe and a wildfire prevention start-up: all possible because of a federal main street lending program that President Donald Trump wants to cut.
Trump issued an executive order last month to halt spending on the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, which for three decades has helped catalyze small businesses and affordable housing in underserved communities across the state.
“Every congressional district in Minnesota has CDFIs located in it and serving people who live there,” said Kate Barr, senior adviser of the Minnesota CDFI Coalition.
Minnesota received $179 million in CDFI funds over the last 5 years. In 2024, the program awarded $789 million across the country. According to its overseer, the U.S. Treasury Department, about 20% of CDFIs are headquartered in “persistent poverty counties” and about 40% in communities of color. And during crises, government at all levels has turned to these lenders — of which there are more than 30 in Minnesota — as first responders to infuse communities with money.
“We saw that during COVID, and we saw that during the 2008-2009 recession,” Barr said.
Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with several Republican lawmakers, signed a letter that was sent to the treasury department’s new secretary, Scott Bessent, urging him not to eliminate or reduce the fund.
“This fund has helped Minnesotans buy homes, start and expand small businesses, and build community facilities,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “This is a pragmatic way to make a big impact.”
Bessent said in his confirmation hearing that the competitive program is “very important.” He recently released a statement that said CDFIs are a “key component” of Trump’s commitment to supporting main street America.