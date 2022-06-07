Trump’s order to gut community-building program ‘existential threat’ to Minnesota lenders

Minnesota received $179 million in CDFI funds over the last 5 years. In 2024, the program awarded $789 million across the country. According to its overseer, the U.S. Treasury Department, about 20% of CDFIs are headquartered in “persistent poverty counties” and about 40% in communities of color. And during crises, government at all levels has turned to these lenders — of which there are more than 30 in Minnesota — as first responders to infuse communities with money.