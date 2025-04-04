US added a strong 228,000 jobs last month as economy shows resilience in Trump trade wars

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a surprising 228,000 jobs last month, as the American labor market continues to show resilience as President Donald Trump wages trade wars, purges federal workers and deports immigrants working in the United States illegally. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%.
The hiring numbers were up from 117,000 in February and were nearly double the 130,000 that economists had expected.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market is slowing at a time when Americans are increasingly anxious about what President Donald Trump’s trade wars are going to do to the economy.
When the Labor Department releases employment numbers for March on Friday, they are expected to show that U.S. businesses, government agencies and nonprofits added 130,000 jobs last month, down from 151,000 in February, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. The unemployment rate is forecast to tick up to 4.2% in March from 4.1% in February.
Those would unspectacular but not terrible hiring numbers. But the fear is that things might get worse from here.
President Donald Trump’s trade wars – including the sweeping ‘’Liberation Day’’ import taxes he announced Wednesday – threaten to drive up prices, disrupt commerce and invite retaliatory tariffs from America’s trading partners.
Another threat comes from the president’s promise to deport millions of immigrants who are working in the United States illegally. In the past several years, those workers have eased labor shortages and helped the economy keep growing. If they’re deported or frightened out of the job market, companies could have to cut back on what they do or increase wages and raise prices, potentially feeding inflation.