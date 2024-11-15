Safety shells likely coming for Jefferson again: The Titans play quarters coverage 24.8% of the time (less than only the Vikings and the Chargers, according to data from Field Vision Sports), and it’s possible they’ll copy the approach used by the Jaguars and other teams against Justin Jefferson, keeping a shell over the top of the Vikings’ offense to keep Jefferson from beating them downfield. The receiver said Thursday he‘s no longer surprised by the approach, adding, “We can’t get greedy and try to force passes into those shell coverages.” Four of Darnold’s five interceptions in the past two weeks have been on throws targeted for Jefferson, and the Titans will likely make it their chief aim to keep Jefferson from beating them on Sunday. L’Jarius Sneed, the grabby Titans cornerback who faced Jefferson with Kansas City last year, has been out with a quadriceps injury.