Analysis: Patience, precision will be key to getting Vikings QB Sam Darnold back on track

“I think we’ve been through a couple games like that before, where there’s trying to have a coverage plan to Justin, and [then] there’s an entire aspect of team defense against Justin,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Give them credit: They were willing to sacrifice time of possession, the run game, tight ends working the middle of the field, things like that. And if we don’t turn the ball over, maybe they look back on that as, ‘Was that really the best way to go about it?’ There might have been maybe one pressure, but outside of that it was very, very much, ‘We’re going to play this game the way we decided to play it and keep it close,’ which they did because we made some mistakes.”