JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the second week in a row, the Vikings overcame their own mistakes to beat a AFC South team.
Mistake-prone Vikings escape Jacksonville with 12-7 win over the Jaguars
New kicker Parker Romo made four field goals as the Vikings improved to 7-2 despite three Sam Darnold interceptions.
They won 12-7 against the Jaguars, getting four field goals from Parker Romo in a game where they made things much more difficult than they needed to be.
The Vikings had six drives of 40 yards or longer in the first 53 minutes of the game. Five covered at least 50 yards, and the Vikings had outgained the Jaguars 379-119 in that span. But they took the lead for the first time since the first quarter on a Romo field goal with 7:17 to go, thanks to Sam Darnold’s three interceptions.
Darnold had a fourth interception overturned by a penalty, and seemed off target all day. Fox cameras zoomed in on Darnold flexing his hand after Darnell Savage’s interception, on which Darnold tried to make a diving tackle, but the quarterback threw a number of off-target passes, firing either high or low for his receivers.
The Vikings actually ended the game even in the turnover margin category, after they recovered a fumble and intercepted Mac Jones twice.
Why it happened: The Vikings won because of their defense. It was only close because of their turnovers. Darnold had just the fifth game of three interceptions or more in Kevin O’Connell’s tenure, and again threw picks in costly spots. All three of his interceptions came when he was targeting Justin Jefferson; he tried to force an early throw on a slant against press coverage, and was off target with his second and third interceptions.
What it means: They’re 7-2, but the Vikings can’t feel terribly happy with the way they played. They moved the ball all day against the Jaguars, and only punted twice, but they’ll have plenty of questions going forward after another turnover-prone game from Darnold. Still, they’re keeping pace with the Lions in the NFC North, before Detroit plays Houston on Sunday night.
Play of the game: With the Jaguars in position to take the lead in the final two minutes, Blake Cashman pressured Jones off the left side of the Jaguars’ line. Jones overthrew Gabe Davis, and Camryn Bynum came down with the interception, mimicking a move from Raygun’s Olympic break dancing routine.
Turning point: With the Vikings driving in the first half and attempting to go up 10-7, Darnold threw for Jefferson in the end zone, but his pass was behind the receiver and Montaric Brown picked it off. The Jaguars would hold the lead until the fourth quarter.
Up next: The Vikings finish their AFC South slate next Sunday, traveling to Nashville for a matchup with the 2-6 Titans.
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings by Ben Goessling in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.
Vikings kicker Parker Romo and safety Camryn Bynum helped bail out quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense with much-needed field goals and takeaways.