Jefferson ran the dig route that he and Sam Darnold have been torching defenses with this season. The curl at the end of his route came 19 yards downfield. Safety Nick Cross was too shallow because he had one eye on Hockenson underneath and the other on Jefferson, who was behind him. The other safety, Julian Blackmon, was too deep to get to Jefferson because he was eyeballing Addison, who was running a deeper route on the other side of the field.