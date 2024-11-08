Justin Jefferson has all the answers on the field. Let’s see how he does off the field when it comes to explaining how the best receiver on the planet can still find himself in wide-open situations like the one that happened with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the first half of Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Colts.
Somehow Justin Jefferson, even though he’s the league’s leading receiver, gets way into the clear against defenses that should know better. Some specifics from Sunday provide an overall explanation.
The Vikings had first-and-10 from their 43. Jefferson caught a ball 16 yards downfield against zone coverage. The linebackers were occupied with four eligible targets 6 yards underneath Jefferson. The two deep safeties were 6 yards over the top of Jefferson.
Result: a 12-yard patch of open space and a 22-yard gain — one of five catches of 20 or more yards Jefferson had while posting seven catches for a season-high 137 yards.
“When that happens, it really goes toward the concepts, the schemes we’re running,” Jefferson said. “I’m maybe not the total importance of the offense every single play.”
Tight end T.J. Hockenson, in his first game back from tearing an ACL last Christmas Eve, was one of the four eligible receivers who occupied the linebackers and cornerbacks underneath on that play. He had 95 catches a year ago. The other three were Jordan Addison, whose night included a 21-yard catch and a one-handed touchdown grab; Jalen Nailor, who also caught a touchdown pass; and Aaron Jones, a running back with four catches of 20-plus yards this season, including a 22-yarder thrown by Jefferson in the Colts game.
“[Jefferson] is the best receiver in football, so it’s always surprising when he’s not a focal point [of the defense],” Hockenson said. “But we have so many weapons, it’s hard to cover everyone, especially those guys last week. They were playing a lot of zone.”
Another good example of that came with 3:10 left in the first quarter and the Vikings facing first-and-10 at their 36.
Jefferson ran the dig route that he and Sam Darnold have been torching defenses with this season. The curl at the end of his route came 19 yards downfield. Safety Nick Cross was too shallow because he had one eye on Hockenson underneath and the other on Jefferson, who was behind him. The other safety, Julian Blackmon, was too deep to get to Jefferson because he was eyeballing Addison, who was running a deeper route on the other side of the field.
Result: a 20-yard gain.
“As long as everyone is doing their jobs, we should have people creating separation and being open,” Jefferson said. “That’s kind of what we expect.”
Jefferson, of course, also creates separation with arguably the league’s best subtle moves. Moves like the little shimmy that spun cornerback Jaylon Jones completely around and allowed for an outside cut and an open 21-yard catch to start the third quarter.
“I’m the type of person, I love route running,” Jefferson said. “I think about the leverages, think about the technique. It’s all about pushing the leverages, closing in space and being quick with my footwork.
“Just using a little bit of my head to give [Jones] an inside move to go back outside. It was a great throw by Sam. Just continue doing what I normally do.”
Jefferson’s longest catch of the night — a 41-yard deep ball in the third quarter on a go route from the Colts 42 that set up Nailor’s touchdown grab three plays later — was a coverage Jefferson rarely sees. Samuel Womack III was lined up in press man coverage with no safety help behind him.
“The light bulb goes on in my head when I see that,” Jefferson said. “Sam sees it also.”
Jefferson created all the separation he would need with a slight hesitation on his very first step off the line. Why did Womack fall for that?
“Well, if you’re in one-on-one coverage with one of the top guys in the league, you’re going to not be scared, but you’re going to play me a little bit differently,” Jefferson said with a smile. “I love the one-on-one battles. Hopefully, we get more going into Jacksonville.”
The 2-7 Jaguars rank 31st in pass defense (264.3) and 29th in yards allowed per attempt (7.8).
“We know their tendencies are man-to-man,” Jefferson said. “Hopefully, they continue that.”
Even if they don’t, there’s still a good chance Jefferson will at some point find himself inexplicably wide open come Sunday.
