Vikings sign kicker after Will Reichard injured

Reichard, the sixth-round pick out of Alabama, said he’d been battling leg soreness entering Sunday’s win when he further strained his right quad. But he didn’t report that leg soreness to the team prior to Sunday’s game, Daniels said. The rookie has converted 14 of 16 field goals and all 23 extra-point tries, missing his first two kicks on Sunday after converting 34 straight attempts to begin his NFL career.