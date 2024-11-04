“So much credit to [Robinson], the work he put in over the last 72 hours,” O’Neill said. “Obviously, he’s a veteran football player who’s played a lot of games. I thought our two O-line coaches, [Chris Kuper] and Shaun Sarrett, did a great job staying with him after meetings, after practice, late into the night the past couple days kind of teaching him on the fly. Then I don’t think it can be stated enough how much Blake Brandel was able to help him out over there.”