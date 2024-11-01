Welcome to Minnesota, Cam Robinson. We know your first practice as a Viking just ended Thursday afternoon, but, hey, can you start at left tackle in a nationally televised game for a near-desperate team that’s lost two straight, and do it in about 72 hours?
New Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson practices Thursday. Will he play Sunday?
The Vikings haven’t said what their plan at left tackle is because they aren’t sure how quickly Robinson can get up to speed after Tuesday’s trade from Jacksonville.
“I don’t want to tell you, ‘Yeah,’ and I don’t want to tell you, ‘No’; I’m not sure, it’s my first day,” said Robinson, acquired Tuesday in a trade with Jacksonville to replace Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Rams last week.
The Vikings haven’t said what their plan is partly because they aren’t sure how quickly Robinson can get up to speed after playing the last eight seasons with the Jaguars. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the next three games are against AFC South teams: Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Tennessee.
“Practice was good,” Robinson said. “Just kind of, get out here and get my feet wet with the guys, get used to the new verbiage, new teammates. It was a good practice.”
Star receiver Justin Jefferson noticed two things about his newest teammate.
The first: “He’s definitely a big guy, for sure,” Jefferson said of the 6-6, 335-pounder who is noticeably bigger than Darrisaw, one of the team’s top two linemen.
Secondly: “He’s going to fit right in,” Jefferson said. “He didn’t seem like he had any problem out there going over plays. The guys helped him out tremendously. Him being at home at a place that wants him, I’m pretty sure he’s going to go out there and fly around.”
Robinson said he had mixed emotions learning about the trade. He’s been with the Jaguars since they drafted him in the second round in 2017. Jacksonville also franchise-tagged him twice. But, then again, he’s gone 35-56 in 91 starts and hasn’t participated in a playoff game since 2017. (He was injured during Jacksonville’s playoff appearance two years ago and has played only one full season, 2020, in his career).
“Jacksonville is home for me,” he said. “I loved everyone there. I still love everyone there. Great people. Great city.”
But …
“This is a great opportunity,” Robinson said. “Just leaving the situation I was in and being able for my next situation to be like this, it’s great.
“Anytime you’re wanted, it makes you feel good. Especially by a team of this caliber, a team that’s playing this well. It’s an honor. I welcomed it. And they’ve welcomed me.”
He has one more practice Friday to convince his new bosses that he can start. Otherwise, the Vikings are likely to move left guard Blake Brandel to tackle and insert Dalton Risner at left guard.
Asked if he was overwhelmed by the situation, Robinson shrugged.
“I think it’s just my personality not to get overwhelmed,” he said. “I’m kind of laid back and let things fall into place. It’s my personality to stay calm. I’m taking it all in right now. Trying to be a sponge if I can. Still kind of feeling all that out right now.”
Cashman still sidelined
It’s not looking good for this being the week of linebacker Blake Cashman’s return from the turf toe injury that’s sidelined him the last two weeks. Cashman didn’t practice again on Thursday. He did a full allotment of rehab work on an outdoor field while the team practiced on Wednesday. The hope was to have him practice on Thursday.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Offensive tackle David Quessenberry, who played 25 snaps in place of the injured Darrisaw last week, had full participation in Thursday’s practice after being limited by a knee injury on Wednesday.
