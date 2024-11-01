New Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson practices Thursday. Will he play Sunday?

Robinson said he had mixed emotions learning about the trade. He’s been with the Jaguars since they drafted him in the second round in 2017. Jacksonville also franchise-tagged him twice. But, then again, he’s gone 35-56 in 91 starts and hasn’t participated in a playoff game since 2017. (He was injured during Jacksonville’s playoff appearance two years ago and has played only one full season, 2020, in his career).