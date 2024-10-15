For the second year in a row, the Vikings are bringing in running back Cam Akers as a midseason addition.
Vikings reacquire running back Cam Akers in trade with Texans
The Vikings sent a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026 to the Texans, and they also got a seventh-rounder in return.
They acquired Akers in a trade with the Texans, on condition of him passing a physical exam, adding depth to their backfield in a low-cost move.
The Vikings are sending a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston in exchange for the running back and a conditional seventh-round pick.
After joining the Vikings last September via trade with the Rams, Akers ran for 138 yards on 38 carries, catching another 11 passes for 70 yards before tearing an Achilles’ tendon in his heel for the second time in his career.
Akers tore his left Achilles’ against the Falcons in 2023 after tearing his right Achilles’ in 2021. But after recovering from surgery again, he signed with Houston and has started two games this year, including against the Vikings on Sept. 22. On the season he has 147 yards on 40 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per carry.
Coach Kevin O’Connell has long thought highly of Akers, and the Vikings brought him back while running back Aaron Jones deals with a right hip injury.
Jones participated in the Vikings’ light practice Monday, eight days after he left a game against the Jets early in the third quarter. O’Connell has described Jones’ status as “week-to-week,” and though the Vikings are optimistic they avoided any long-term injury with the 29-year-old, it’s possible he won’t play on Sunday against the Lions.
Akers, who’s already familiar with the Vikings’ system, gives the team another depth option alongside Ty Chandler if Jones needs to miss any time.
He had signed a one-year deal with the Texans, with a $1.125 million base salary and up to $50,000 for the season in per-game roster bonuses.
The Vikings would absorb a prorated portion of Akers’ deal, which contains no guaranteed money.