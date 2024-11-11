The most impressive play of Blake Cashman’s highly impressive game didn’t count.
Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman? He’s back, and he’s money against Jacksonville.
Blake Cashman, who missed three games because of a toe injury, returned Sunday. As a teammate said, “You see the big difference that he made.”
In fact, it was a negative.
Cashman, the Vikings’ ultra-valuable linebacker, after missing three games because of turf toe. He wound up producing a typically spectacular stat line in the Vikings’ 12-7 victory — five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Late in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings defense was again charged with bailing out struggling quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jaguars had a first down at their 42 with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining.
Cashman blitzed, bull-rushed a lineman into the backfield, tossed him aside and corralled Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones for another sack.
As Cashman brought him down, he hooked Jones’ facemask, leading to a 15-yard penalty.
Frustrating? Not for long. On the next play, Cashman blitzed and hit Jones as he was throwing, leading to safety Cam Bynum’s victory-sealing interception at the goal line.
“This was one of those games that is super gritty, a tough, hard-fought win,” Cashman said. “These are the types of games that, in my opinion, prepare you for the playoffs. They pay dividends at the end of the year.”
Cashman said Vikings players have a catchphrase for those returning from injury: “Welcome back to the party.” Apparently the rules of the party require defenders to assemble in the opposing backfield.
“Cash keeps everybody calm on defense,” linebacker Jonathan Greenard said.
“You see the big difference that he made,” Bynum said. “He should have had two sacks, but they took one away with the facemask. Just having a leader out there on the field, a veteran, gives us more playmakers on the field.”
With Cashman out, the Lions and Rams were able to run the ball effectively up the middle and have success with short passes over the middle.
Cashman is powerful enough to shut down the running game and fast enough to blitz or cover.
Cashman’s presence might have been one of the reasons the Jaguars employed a dubious offensive strategy during the game. Instead of relying on their two capable backs, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, to control the ball and make life easier for Jones, they handed the ball off only 13 times.
That approach led to Jones throwing 22 passes — two for interceptions — while taking three sacks.
“Having Cash back was great, just great,” cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said. “He helps us with our communication, and he’s just a great leader.”
The Vikings are 6-0 when Cashman plays, and he has been active for each of the three games in which they have held an opponent to single-digit points.
“It felt good to be joining the party,” Cashman said. “And to have a defensive performance like we had.”
