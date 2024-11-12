JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – I covered both ends of the Herschel Walker trade, working in Dallas in 1989 and in Minnesota from 1990 on.
Souhan: Aaron Jones isn’t the best running back in Vikings history, but he might be the most likeable
I covered Terry Allen, Robert Smith, Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook.
I also covered Mewelde Moore, Leroy Hoard, Matt Asiata and Michael Bennett.
The Vikings franchise is known for star pass rushers and receivers. They’ve had a pretty good run of high-quality running backs as well.
My favorite?
Believe it or not, it’s Aaron Jones.
Peterson is the greatest running back in Vikings history. Chuck Foreman helped create the role of pass-catching running back. Smith was stunningly fast and versatile. Cook, at his best, was exceptional.
So why laud Jones, who has played in just nine games for the Vikings?
Because this is about style, savvy and personality.
Peterson was exceptional because of his unique combination of speed, power and ferociousness. But he wasn’t a technically proficient runner. He was just as likely to smash into the back of one of his offensive linemen as he was to hit the proper hole. He was so gifted that he could run the play incorrectly and make it work.
Smith was the best pure speed runner in franchise history, and his ability to take a handoff or screen to the end zone made him a rare home-run hitter.
Cook might have provided the best combination of speed, cutting ability, hands and moves.
Jones is endearing not because he’s better than those players, but because he’s such a good-hearted overachiever.
He’s not particularly big, or fast. He can’t run over a defensive lineman. He can’t outsprint an entire secondary. Because of his size and injury history, the Vikings can’t treat him like a workhorse. He’s probably not even in his prime anymore, given that his 4.6 yards per carry average this season is tied for the lowest of his career.
Jones is endearing because he gets the most out of every run, every snap. He succeeds by instantly reading the defense and finding its weakness. Defenders tend to develop a sense of where a play is heading. If Jones sees that the play is not going to plan, he’ll immediately swerve toward open space.
Jones can also do everything well, from finding yards in short-yardage situations to running deep pass patterns. Unlike even the great Peterson, you always feel Jones has gotten the most out of every play.
In basketball, it’s far easier for fans to identify with smaller guards than hulking centers, and in football it’s easier to identify with someone like Jones than one of the league’s mammoths. Jones is 5-9 and 208 pounds. If not for his massive biceps, you could confuse him in the locker room with a non-player.
Jones is also one of the most personable Vikings of recent vintage. He’s friendly and funny, and has won multiple awards for his good works.
While with the Packers, he received these awards: Salute to Service, Art Rooney Sportsmanship, Walter Payton Man of the Year, Community Service and Stand Up Guy.
Sunday in Jacksonville, Jones proved himself in yet another way. He left the game after a brutal hit to the ribs. He had trouble breathing, then walking. After a visit to the medical tent, he asked to go back in the game, then helped the Vikings close out a 12-7 victory.
After the game, Jones said that his injury “was not nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be. I’m good.”
Why did he insist on returning? “Just my competitive nature, wanting to be out there with my guys,” he said. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears goes into it, and you only get 17 games. So when it’s taken away from you, even one game is taken away from you, you really feel it. So I’m like, ‘I don’t want to miss any time. I want to go back out there.’ Shout-out to my trainers for always taking care of me.”
I’m guessing it was their pleasure.
