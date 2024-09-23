By thoroughly dismantling the Texans 34-7 on Sunday, the Vikings made a convincing argument that they also won the free-agent swap of edge rushers last spring.
Vikings win edge rusher swap, too, as Jonathan Greenard outshines Texans’ Danielle Hunter
Jonathan Greenard, the 2020 third-round pick by the Texans, had a career-high three sacks against his former team. The Vikings felt the disrespect toward him from the first snap.
In March, the Vikings signed Jonathan Greenard, a 2020 third-round pick by Houston, to a four-year deal worth $19 million annually. A day later, the Texans signed Danielle Hunter, a 2015 third-round pick by Minnesota, to a deal worth $24.5 million annually.
On Sunday, Greenard set a single-game career high with three sacks.
Hunter’s quiet afternoon included two tackles and the first roughing-the-passer penalty of his 10-year NFL career.
It was bad enough for Greenard that Houston let him leave in free agency. Then during Sunday’s opening snap, Greenard drew a holding penalty when the Texans had rookie tight end Cade Stover try to block him.
“First play of the game you’re going to put a tight end on him?” Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill said. “One of our best edge rushers? You don’t do that if you respect an edge rusher. And they let him walk in free agency. That was pretty telling to us.”
Greenard, who has four sacks in three games with the Vikings, minced his words when asked what that told him.
“I’m glad I’m here in Minnesota because obviously they respect me,” Greenard said. “If anyone else want to do that, they can try.”
Houston tried it again later in the first quarter. Greenard put Stover on his back before wrapping quarterback C.J. Stroud in his arms. Greenard’s second sack came with a quick speed rush around right guard Shaq Mason.
Before Greenard’s third sack, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told him on the sideline that he needed to get the hat trick. In the fourth quarter, Phillips set up Greenard for the third takedown when he let Stroud slip away from his grasp; Greenard was there to clean it up and take down his former teammate.
Greenard said he had to be mindful of not being too hyped up against the Texans.
“They were like, ‘This is going to be a big game [for you],’” Greenard said. “I didn’t want to make it more than what it was because it’s obviously my former team. I didn’t want to get too high in the game, I just wanted to play my [style] and when my number is called make plays.”
Phillips claims he has foreseen back-to-back star performances. Against the 49ers, Phillips told safety Josh Metellus he needed a takeaway before Metellus got an interception off quarterback Brock Purdy.
Sunday, Phillips took credit for calling Greenard’s shot.
“You’ll have to check the tape,” Phillips said. “I told him I needed a hat trick and he had it. One of these days I’m going to call my own number, but I’m a team player.”
Hunter, who grew up in suburban Houston, ranks sixth in Vikings history with 87½ sacks. He left for a two-year, $49 million deal with Houston this offseason.
O’Neill, a Vikings team captain, didn’t like hearing the purple faithful boo his former teammate when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the game.
“He did a lot of special stuff here for a lot of years,” O’Neill said, “and I’m not sure he gets the credit he deserves.”
Fans had reason to yell in the third quarter, when quarterback Sam Darnold suffered an apparent knee injury following a hit from Hunter that was flagged for roughing the passer.
According to O’Neill, Hunter quickly apologized and wanted him to pass along a message to Darnold.
“He’s just like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know: whoever was blocking me trapped his arms,” O’Neill recalled. “He fell into [Darnold]. He wasn’t going for his knee. He’s like, ‘You know me, bro, we’ve played together for six years I just want you to know and you can tell him I apologize, I wasn’t trying to go for his knee.’ I just felt like that needed to be said.”
A Vikings team that won seven games last year and wasn’t expected to do much more this season is 3-0. Even the most jaded fan should like what they see.