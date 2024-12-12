Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss quarterback Sam Darnold’s MVP candidacy, the Vikings’ playoff scenarios, a rematch against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” and more on the latest episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Podcast: Vikings playoff scenarios, Sam Darnold’s MVP odds and Monday’s Bears rematch
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand run the gamut from Darnold getting fringe MVP odds to “Monday Night Football” against Chicago.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 12:14AM
Every week, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will answer a big question facing the Vikings. This week: With quarterback Sam Darnold playing so well, will the Vikings re-sign him or move on to first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy?