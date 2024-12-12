Vikings

Podcast: Vikings playoff scenarios, Sam Darnold’s MVP odds and Monday’s Bears rematch

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand run the gamut from Darnold getting fringe MVP odds to “Monday Night Football” against Chicago.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 12:14AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss quarterback Sam Darnold’s MVP candidacy, the Vikings’ playoff scenarios, a rematch against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” and more on the latest episode of the Access Vikings podcast.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

