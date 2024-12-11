The Vikings may be playoff-bound before they even take the field against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”
Vikings can clinch a playoff berth before they play Monday night
The result of the Rams game on Thursday or the Seahawks game on Sunday could punch the Vikings’ ticket before they host the Bears.
The 11-2 Vikings have a 99% playoff probability, according to NFL.com, and control their own destiny, needing only one more win (or a tie) to lock it up.
But they can also secure a spot in the postseason if the Rams (7-6) lose or tie on the road to the 49ers (6-7) on Thursday night or if the Seahawks (8-5) lose or tie at home to the Packers (9-4) on Sunday night.
The Vikings remain the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture and would play the fourth-seeded Buccaneers (7-6) in Tampa in the first round if the season ended today.
Minnesota is one game behind the Lions in the NFC North standings and two games ahead of the Packers. Detroit hosts 10-3 Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
Detroit (12-1) and Philadelphia (11-2) became the first two NFC teams to clinch playoff berths last weekend.
After becoming the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five touchdowns in a game, Sam Darnold became the first Vikings player this season to take home NFC offensive player of the week honors.