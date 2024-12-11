After becoming the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five touchdowns in a game, Sam Darnold became the first Vikings player this season to take home NFC offensive player of the week honors.
Vikings QB Sam Darnold named NFC offensive player of the week after five-touchdown game vs. Falcons
Sam Darnold set career highs in touchdowns and yards per game Sunday and became the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five TDs in a game.
Darnold was recognized on Wednesday after setting career highs in touchdowns and yards (with 347) in the Vikings’ 42-21 win over the Falcons and former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday. He became the first Vikings QB with a five-TD game since Daunte Culpepper did it on Oct. 17, 2004. Darnold, who’s thrown 28 touchdown passes in 13 games, is just 12 away from breaking Culpepper’s single-season record of 39.
Darnold is the first Vikings QB to win the award since Cousins directed the team’s 33-point comeback over the Colts in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
It’s the second player of the week award in Darnold’s career; he won the award in the AFC during his second season with the Jets in 2019. He is the second Vikings player to win the weekly honor this season; Jonathan Greenard claimed defensive player of the week recognition in Week 3 after his three-sack game against the Texans.
After becoming the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five touchdowns in a game, Sam Darnold became the first Vikings player this season to take home NFC offensive player of the week honors.