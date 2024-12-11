Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold named NFC offensive player of the week after five-touchdown game vs. Falcons

Sam Darnold set career highs in touchdowns and yards per game Sunday and became the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five TDs in a game.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 11, 2024 at 5:41PM
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) after he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday against Atlanta. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After becoming the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five touchdowns in a game, Sam Darnold became the first Vikings player this season to take home NFC offensive player of the week honors.

Darnold was recognized on Wednesday after setting career highs in touchdowns and yards (with 347) in the Vikings’ 42-21 win over the Falcons and former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday. He became the first Vikings QB with a five-TD game since Daunte Culpepper did it on Oct. 17, 2004. Darnold, who’s thrown 28 touchdown passes in 13 games, is just 12 away from breaking Culpepper’s single-season record of 39.

Darnold is the first Vikings QB to win the award since Cousins directed the team’s 33-point comeback over the Colts in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

It’s the second player of the week award in Darnold’s career; he won the award in the AFC during his second season with the Jets in 2019. He is the second Vikings player to win the weekly honor this season; Jonathan Greenard claimed defensive player of the week recognition in Week 3 after his three-sack game against the Texans.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Darnold named NFC offensive player of the week

card image

After becoming the first Vikings quarterback in 20 years to throw for five touchdowns in a game, Sam Darnold became the first Vikings player this season to take home NFC offensive player of the week honors.

Vikings

Vikings can clinch a playoff berth before they play Monday night

card image

Vikings

Film review: Why do the Vikings call trick plays?

card image