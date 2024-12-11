Darnold was recognized on Wednesday after setting career highs in touchdowns and yards (with 347) in the Vikings’ 42-21 win over the Falcons and former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday. He became the first Vikings QB with a five-TD game since Daunte Culpepper did it on Oct. 17, 2004. Darnold, who’s thrown 28 touchdown passes in 13 games, is just 12 away from breaking Culpepper’s single-season record of 39.