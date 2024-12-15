Timberwolves-Spurs game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
The Spurs continue to miss a number of players, as well as their coach.
6 p.m. Sunday, Frost Bank Center
TV, radio: Fanduel Sports Network Extra, iHeart app
Wolves update: The Wolves have won five of six and will play their second recently scheduled game after not making the in-season tournament quarterfinals. The Wolves beat the Lakers 97-87 on Friday in the first of those games. Anthony Edwards played through a turned left ankle in the second half but is not listed on the injury report. The Wolves have held five of their past six opponents under 100 points.
Spurs update: The Spurs were dealing with injuries to multiple contributors. Apple Valley native Tre Jones and rookie G Stephon Castle are both questionable because of shoulder injuries. F Keldon Johnson (calf) is out and F Zach Collins (back) is doubtful. San Antonio defeated the Wolves 113-103 on Nov. 2. Coach Gregg Popovich remains away from the team after suffering a stroke last month. Interim coach Mitch Johnson is replacing Popovich while he recovers. Second-year center Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and a league-best 3.3 blocks per game.
