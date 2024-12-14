South Korea's parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law order

In a fiery speech on Thursday, Yoon rejected the rebellion charges, calling his martial law introduction an act of governance. The conservative Yoon said he aimed to issue a warning to the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, calling it ''a monster'' and ''anti-state forces'' that he argued has flexed its legislative muscle to impeach many top officials and undermine the government's budget bill for next year. He claimed the deployment of troops was meant to maintain order, rather than disrupt it.