Dairy Queen sets bold target: $10 billion in sales by 2030

OMAHA - Last year, Dairy Queen restaurants around the world brought in $6.4 billion in sales.
By 2030, the Bloomington-based company wants franchisees to hit $10 billion. That’s more than 4,500 Blizzards sold per minute around the clock.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said International Dairy Queen CEO Troy Bader. “For us to get there, we need to make sure that every experience at every restaurant is exceptional every day. Easy to say, really hard to do.”
Dairy Queen leaders shared the “10 by 30″ goal internally a year ago, but Bader discussed it publicly for the first time at last week’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.
Berkshire Hathaway has owned DQ since 1998. The first Dairy Queen opened in Illinois in 1940, but the company has been headquartered in Minnesota since 1962.
The franchisor’s ambition comes amid a rapid global expansion and sales trends that are the envy of the industry.
Unlike many of its fast-food peers, Dairy Queen had a “positive” first quarter, Bader said, following a year of growth.
“If you see the releases of some of our competitors, not everybody is experiencing that right now,” he said.