Business

Bloomington-based Dairy Queen lands former Domino’s exec to run operations

Art D’Elia, a longtime marketer, will oversee the U.S. and Canada business.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 7:01PM
This June 20, 2007 photo shows a Dairy Queen restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska.
This June 20, 2007, photo shows a Dairy Queen restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska. (Susan Hogan — AP/The Anchorage Daily News/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A pizza king has joined Dairy Queen.

The Bloomington-based franchisor announced Tuesday it has hired Art D’Elia as chief operating officer for the U.S. and Canada. D’Elia comes from Domino’s Pizza, where he was chief marketing officer and oversaw the international business for the country’s largest pizza chain.

At Dairy Queen, he’ll oversee 275 employees in operations, training and marketing. Dairy Queen has nearly 5,000 U.S. and Canadian locations and thousands of individual franchisees.

“I have long admired the iconic DQ brand, and I am energized by the potential to grow the business, partner with world-class DQ franchisees and introduce even more consumers to the DQ experience,” D’Elia said in a statement.

D’Elia also brings experience from Danone and PepsiCo and will report directly to CEO Troy Bader.

The new executive “will elevate our franchise business to the next level and deliver on our vision to become the world’s favorite quick-service restaurant,” Bader said in a news release.

D’Elia succeeds Dan Kropp, who is now chief supply chain and development officer.

International Dairy Queen Inc., the company’s official name, is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. In 2023, the most recent year available, the company turned a $94 million profit on $248 million in revenue, according to franchise disclosure documents.

Individual franchised DQ Grill & Chill restaurants that opened in the past decade averaged $1.4 million in sales in 2023 and a pre-tax profit margin of about 31%.

In addition to the U.S. and Canada, Dairy Queen has more than 2,500 locations around the world and is keen to grow its international business, especially in China.

about the writer

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

See More

More from Business

See More

MN Fortune 500

Minnesota has a lot of Fortune 500 companies, but where’s the next generation of big ideas?

card image

And just as importantly, where is the money to grow those ideas into businesses?

Greater Minnesota

Fire contained at Iron Range explosives plant

card image

Business

Bloomington-based Dairy Queen lands former Domino’s exec to run operations

This June 20, 2007 photo shows a Dairy Queen restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska.