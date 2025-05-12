Explore Doors Open Minneapolis — and 8 more free events this week

1. Midtown Arts & Music Festival
The inaugural festival will feature multiple stages of music, including Jamela Pettiford’s blend of neo-soul and hip-hop, Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz and Los Rebeldes’ mix of Tex-Mex and country-rock. Dance performances, interactive art and food demonstrations are also on the lineup. (Noon-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)
2. Loons Watch Party
Feel the atmosphere of Allianz Field and cheer on the lads in black and blue as the Loons take on the Houston Dynamo in a soccer match. (7:30 p.m. Wed. The Loop West End, 5331 W. 16th St., Mpls. mnufc.com)
3. Tails & Ales
It’s a day for dogs and their owners to enjoy lawn games, live music and food trucks. The first 250 guests will receive a free tennis ball. (2-7 p.m. Sat. Central Park, 12000 Central Park Way, Maple Grove. maplegrovemn.gov)
4. Doors Open Minneapolis
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s most popular venues such as theaters, private clubs and sport complexes. The buildings all have a story to tell. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. See doorsopenminneapolis.org for venue locations.)
5. All Together Now
This outdoor festival features a coloring contest, balloon sculptures, artists and live music. Food trucks will pull in with Ecuadorian and Japanese food, and ice cream. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Eastside Food Co-Op, 2551 Central Av. NE., Mpls. eastsidefood.coop)
6. Eco Fair on Summit
Test drive an electric vehicle, learn about electric fire trucks and school buses, and meet with native garden and pollinator experts at this eco-friendly event. Choose from vegetarian options at food trucks and sample non-alcoholic beers. (1-4 p.m. Sat. House of Hope Presbyterian, 797 Summit Av., St. Paul. mnipl.org)
7. Indigenous Arts & Crafts Fair
In celebration of American Indian month, check out Native performances and participate in hands-on activities. Artists will have items for show and sale, and food trucks will sell Indigenous fare. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov)
8. NW Food Truck Fest
Bring your appetite for a variety of food options and family-friendly fun at this culinary event. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Elm Creek Brewing Co., 11469 Marketplace Drive N., Champlin. elmcreekbrewing.com)