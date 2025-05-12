Culture

Explore Doors Open Minneapolis — and 8 more free events this week

Other options include an inaugural arts and music fest, a tail-wagging event and a Loons watch party.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 1:00PM
Los Rebeldes will perform its signature blend of Tex-Mex, country-rock and cumbia tunes at the inaugural Midtown Arts and Music Festival at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

1. Midtown Arts & Music Festival

The inaugural festival will feature multiple stages of music, including Jamela Pettiford’s blend of neo-soul and hip-hop, Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz and Los Rebeldes’ mix of Tex-Mex and country-rock. Dance performances, interactive art and food demonstrations are also on the lineup. (Noon-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)

2. Loons Watch Party

Feel the atmosphere of Allianz Field and cheer on the lads in black and blue as the Loons take on the Houston Dynamo in a soccer match. (7:30 p.m. Wed. The Loop West End, 5331 W. 16th St., Mpls. mnufc.com)

3. Tails & Ales

It’s a day for dogs and their owners to enjoy lawn games, live music and food trucks. The first 250 guests will receive a free tennis ball. (2-7 p.m. Sat. Central Park, 12000 Central Park Way, Maple Grove. maplegrovemn.gov)

4. Doors Open Minneapolis

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s most popular venues such as theaters, private clubs and sport complexes. The buildings all have a story to tell. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. See doorsopenminneapolis.org for venue locations.)

5. All Together Now

This outdoor festival features a coloring contest, balloon sculptures, artists and live music. Food trucks will pull in with Ecuadorian and Japanese food, and ice cream. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Eastside Food Co-Op, 2551 Central Av. NE., Mpls. eastsidefood.coop)

6. Eco Fair on Summit

Test drive an electric vehicle, learn about electric fire trucks and school buses, and meet with native garden and pollinator experts at this eco-friendly event. Choose from vegetarian options at food trucks and sample non-alcoholic beers. (1-4 p.m. Sat. House of Hope Presbyterian, 797 Summit Av., St. Paul. mnipl.org)

7. Indigenous Arts & Crafts Fair

In celebration of American Indian month, check out Native performances and participate in hands-on activities. Artists will have items for show and sale, and food trucks will sell Indigenous fare. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov)

8. NW Food Truck Fest

Bring your appetite for a variety of food options and family-friendly fun at this culinary event. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Elm Creek Brewing Co., 11469 Marketplace Drive N., Champlin. elmcreekbrewing.com)

9. Burnsville Native Plant Market

Hit this market if you are looking for native wildflowers, ferns and grasses. Also, bring your unneeded tools or garden supplies for Dakota Valley Recycling’s garden tool swap. (9 a.m.-noon Sat. Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Av., Burnsville. burnsvillemn.gov)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

More from Culture

See More

Culture

Explore Doors Open Minneapolis — and 8 more free events this week

card image

Other options include an inaugural arts and music fest, a tail-wagging event and a Loons watch party.

Music

Pop diva smackdown: Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga

card image

Culture

Justin: Twin Cities board game nights are anything but boring

Staff headshot
Neal Justin
card image