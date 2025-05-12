The Killers will rock a St. Paul theater on June 26 for Wells Fargo credit cardholders

The Killers, who last rocked Minneapolis two years ago at Target Field at TC Summer Fest, will return June 26 at a much smaller venue, the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, in a concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders.
This marks the second time in three years that the Killers, Las Vegas’ second-biggest band behind Imagine Dragons, are booked for an intimate underplay in the Twin Cities. The night before their Target Field gig, the Killers entertained at 1,500-capacity First Avenue.
Since their Twin Cities debut at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in 2005, the “Mr. Brightside” hitmakers have performed at Northrop auditorium and Xcel Energy Center as well as those aforementioned concerts at First Ave and the Twins ballpark.
Having completed a residency last summer in their Vegas hometown to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut, “Hot Fuss,” the Killers will perform this summer at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 27 and at several festivals in Canada and the northeast.
The Killers’ show at the 2,500-capacity Palace is part of a Wells Fargo series, started in 2023, that presents big names, including Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and Imagine Dragons, in small venues.
Tickets, priced at $75, for the Palace Theatre concert are available exclusively for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders until Friday. Tickets will go on sale to all Wells Fargo credit cardholders at 10 a.m. Friday. Details at wellsfargo.com/autographcardexclusives.