International students in Mankato say community has rallied to support them amid a semester of fear

MANKATO – Sumaiya Abeer took the microphone, her gaze sweeping over the crowd gathered to celebrate her and other international students on the cusp of graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato. In front of her was a crowd of giddy soon-to-be graduates and their families from all over the world.
Abeer, the president of the Muslim Student Association, thanked her parents from Bangladesh who had traveled to Mankato to cheer her on, as well as her two brothers who had studied with her.
Then she turned her attention to the wider Mankato community and offered thanks for something fresh in the minds of many in the room: the support that she and other international students have received during what had been a “scary, very scary” last few months.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us in our hard times,” Abeer said.
International students across Minnesota said they lived in fear this spring after a wave of unexpected visa revocations and detentions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). At Minnesota State Mankato, the arrest of student Mohammed Hoque and the sudden termination of a dozen student visa records sent ripples of fear through the campus. Students like Abeer, far from home and family, suddenly found themselves unsure if they could continue their studies or even remain in the United States.
But amid this climate of uncertainty, international students said that people and organizations in Mankato rallied to provide a network to support them. University officials and faculty, local church groups, neighbors and fellow students provided everything from groceries and legal aid to emotional reassurance and offers of safe places to stay.
For students like Abeer, who had arrived in Mankato four years ago harboring fears about being accepted in a new country, the community’s response was a profound and welcome surprise.
“I never expected, you know, this large of a community to willingly help us,” said Abeer. “Seeing people rallying to say, ‘OK, no, you cannot harm international students.’… Like, wow, I actually have that kind of support.”