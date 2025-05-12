Residents again seek historic designation for Glendale Townhomes. But it’s not all about history.

For the second time in a decade, the city of Minneapolis is considering historic designation for Glendale Townhomes, a postwar public housing development located in the Prospect Park neighborhood.
Some residents, led by the organization Defend Glendale, have doggedly lobbied their Second Ward City Council representative — first Cam Gordon in 2019 followed by Robin Wonsley last year — to recognize the property as a historic district.
But the real issues at play are about more than historic preservation.
Testifying to the Heritage Preservation Commission last month, tenants — many of whom signed a petition for historic designation — expressed fears of displacement should changes come to Glendale.
“[Minneapolis Public Housing Authority] wants to build high-rises. They want to sell the land, to lease the land to a private developer like Royal Bank of Canada,” Defend Glendale co-founder Ladan Yusuf said. “There’s no chance of any of us coming back.”
MPHA is pushing back just as strongly.
According to the agency, historic designation would prevent redevelopment to create more housing for other families on MPHA’s waitlist, and block federal repositioning options.
“Residents can clearly see the reality that a growing number of things need to be repaired and replaced in their homes,” said MPHA staffer Anthony Rowe. “However, more recently, there’s been an effort by some residents and outsiders to scare and mislead residents.”