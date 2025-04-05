A St. Paul housing complex was the only Minnesota property awarded a first-of-its-kind HUD grant. The money isn’t coming.

Six months ago, representatives from U.S. Housing and Urban Development came to Vista Village, a modest apartment complex on the west side of St. Paul, and presented a ceremonial big check to property owner CommonBond Communities.
The prop check was for $3.8 million. It was awarded as part of the federal Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP), which was established under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to help distressed affordable housing buildings finance long-deferred maintenance.
Vista Village, a 1972 complex last renovated about 20 years ago, has drafty windows and broken radiators, residents told the Minnesota Star Tribune. CommonBond’s application also noted the need for stormwater drainage, fresh insulation and siding, repair of water-damaged floors and a new fire alarm system.
It was the only project from Minnesota to be awarded any money under the GRRP’s highly competitive grantmaking process. But now the entire program is frozen, on the chopping block of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. CommonBond President Deidre Schmidt has been told that unless something changes, Vista Village’s award would not be forthcoming.
“We haven’t seen any of those funds, and we haven’t received any promise that we would get those funds, and we haven’t received any contract or other formal documentation that normally would follow on an award,” Schmidt said. “None of that typical grantmaking or agreement process is being undertaken.”
The local HUD field office issued a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune echoing what national publications have been told: “The GRRP program was being reviewed to ensure it was carried out consistent with the housing agency’s core mission to promote affordable housing. The previous administration’s extreme energy-efficiency crusade diverted valuable resources, including funding, from the department’s mission. The Department is evaluating options to ensure rural, tribal and urban communities have the resources they need, which are not solar panels.”
HUD declined to clarify the status of the GRRP and Vista Village grant.
Residents of Vista Village
Wanda Flores has lived at Vista Village for 17 years, and has never seen comprehensive improvements done to the property. On Tuesday afternoon, she was using a rag to wipe down the outside of her old windows, which aren’t weatherized well. Her next-door neighbors keep their window barred with a broomstick because it doesn’t shut tightly.