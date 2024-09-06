CommonBond Communities launches largest capital campaign in its history at critical point for affordable housing

Signs of increased hardship among CommonBond’s residents are showing up in subtle ways. Before COVID-19, about 85% of residents paid their rent by the fifth of the month, but today 85% of residents pay within the last five days of the month, said Schmidt. Anecdotally, Advantage Services coordinators are hearing more from residents who say they have to choose between making rent and feeding their families. The costs of hiring private security and installing Virtual Blue monitoring software are up at all buildings, while public safety systems continue to struggle with staffing following the murder of George Floyd. And portfolio-wide, CommonBond’s balance of overdue rent this year is more than $1 million.