Music

Grand Old Day will feature a sprawling all-local music lineup in 2025

The Cactus Blossoms, Ashley DuBose, Them Coulee Boys and dozens more will perform along Grand Avenue on June 1.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 2:02PM
The Cactus Blossoms' Page Burkum, left, and Jack Torrey, performed last summer at the Cabooze's Spider John Koerner and will play Grand Old Day this summer. (Breckenridge, Ayrton)

It’s been many years since St. Paul’s Grand Old Day was a big enough music event to draw national touring bands, but as local lineups go this year’s schedule looks mighty grand.

Country groovers the Cactus Blossoms, bluegrassy revelers Them Coulee Boys, R&B innovator Ashley DuBose, jazz/funk bandleader Brandon Commodore’s NRG and rock vets the 4onthefloor and the Scarlet Goodbye have all been announced as performers for Grand Old Day 2025, scheduled June 1 on Grand Avenue between Snelling Avenue and Dale Street.

The Blossoms and the Boys will top off the Grand Stage in the daylong, 2-mile-long block party. Duluth-reared alt-twangers Yonder and soul-rockers FènixDion will also play the Grand Stage outside Brasa Rotisserie, which is free and all-ages. The other five stages in the festival require a music pass for entry, which are on sale now at grandave.com priced $13 for adults over 21 and just $5 for those too young to drink. “Pit passes” for front-row access are also available for $30.

Live music takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. around the other usual activities offered that day by the Grand Avenue Business Association, including the 5K and kids run, parade, classic car show and wiener dog races.

Here’s the full live music lineup for Grand Old Day 2025:

The Grand Stage: The Cactus Blossoms, Them Coulee Boys, Yonder and FènixDion

The Homegrown Stage: The 4onthefloor, 13 Arrows, Ladies of the 80s, the Scarlet Goodbye, the Goombas and the Cellar Dwellers

The Vibes Stage (hosted by Sean Mcpherson and Jazz88): Ashley DuBose, Brandon Commodore’s NRG, Mike Munson, T. Mychael Rambo, Maryann and the Money Makers, and Trevor McSpadden

The Nothing But Canna Stage: International Reggae All Stars featuring Singing Tony

The Live and Local Stage: Devotion, Miloe, Lasalle, Dem

Atlas, Poetic Roots, Obi Original, 0308

The School of Rock Stage: St. Paul House Band, Eden Prairie House Band, St. Paul Youth Road Crew and Plymouth House Band

View post on Instagram
 
