Grand Old Day will feature a sprawling all-local music lineup in 2025

The Blossoms and the Boys will top off the Grand Stage in the daylong, 2-mile-long block party. Duluth-reared alt-twangers Yonder and soul-rockers FènixDion will also play the Grand Stage outside Brasa Rotisserie, which is free and all-ages. The other five stages in the festival require a music pass for entry, which are on sale now at grandave.com priced $13 for adults over 21 and just $5 for those too young to drink. “Pit passes” for front-row access are also available for $30.