Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour is back

Gavin Kaysen is bringing Bellecour back as a full restaurant experience in two locations this fall: first in the North Loop at 107 3rd Av. N., then in Edina at 3934 Market St.
The new era Bellecours will offer casual counter ordering of coffee, pastries and light bites from morning through lunch, then flip to full service, casual French dinners in the evenings. “This is the kind of food I love to cook the most,” said Kaysen.
Bellecour North Loop will occupy a part of what was the Muse Event Center. Somewhat remarkably, it will be on the same Minneapolis block as two of Kaysen’s other restaurants, Spoon and Stable and Demi.
“I feel like this neighborhood has really missed Moose & Sadie’s,” said Kaysen of the North Loop cafe that closed in 2020. “You can’t ever replace that, but I feel like we’re missing that community kind of restaurant.”
Inside the two rooms, guests will find that kind of vibe in a space designed by Shea architect and design. The ghost of warehouses past will remain visible courtesy of exposed brick and uncovered rough wood beams. The counter, where guests will order menu items in the morning, is an arch of white subway tile, with three gold stars signifying Bellecour 3.0. Art deco-styled light fixtures give the room a Greenwich Village kind of ambiance. Out front, there will be room for a few sidewalk tables.
After 2 p.m., the room will flip to what Kaysen calls, “Proper dinner service — but still casual.” The counter will be cleared away and set with kitchen view seats. In the back dining room, a full bar will offer cocktails created by award-winning bartender and beverage director Jessi Pollak.
The Edina location will sport large awnings and have a more modern feel. There will also be sidewalk seating, and the location will offer beer and wine.
“I always wanted Bellecour to come back to its roots,” Kaysen said, who opened the original Bellecour in downtown Wayzata in 2017. Named for the central square of Lyon, the gastronomic epicenter of France, it pays homage to his mentors, chefs Daniel Boulud and Paul Bocuse