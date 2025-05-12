Pop diva smackdown: Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. Friends? Rivals? Maybe the only time these pop divas have been mentioned in the same sentence recently is when Perry went to see Gaga’s Mexico City concert in April. Otherwise, not so much.
Except they have so much in common, and we’re not talking about releasing a single (Perry’s “Roar” and Gaga’s “Applause”) on the same week way back in 2013 when both were still at the top of the pops.
There are so many parallels in their careers: Each released her first major label album in 2008, each performed a Super Bowl halftime show and a Vegas residency, each has had ups and downs. And both are on tour again, hoping to rebound from bumps in the road by launching their tours in the same city last month.
Oh, they both have stage names. You knew that about Gaga, who was born Stefani Germanotta. But Perry didn’t want to go with Katheryn (or Katy) Hudson because of the actress Kate Hudson (no relation).
With Perry coming to Target Center on Tuesday (and Gaga skipping the Twin Cities thus far on her limited eight-city North American tour), we thought it was a good time to compare these immensely popular pop superstars at their career crossroads.
Age
Perry: 40
Gaga: 39