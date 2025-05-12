Back to where we were.
Mounds View returns to the No. 1 position in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings as others struggle for victories when their ace or No. 2 pitcher isn’t on the mound. Suburban East Conference rival Cretin-Derham Hall falls from the top spot to No. 2.
Mounds View (11-3) won all three of its games last week, including 4-3 over Cretin-Derham Hall to sweep their two-game conference season series. The Raiders (12-3) dropped back-to-back one-run games, the other 2-1 to Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge.
White Bear Lake, also in the Suburban East, checks in at No. 8. The Bears (11-3) have won six of their past seven games. Their past two setbacks have come against Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall.
A fourth team from the conference, Stillwater, is also ranked in the Top 25. The Ponies (10-5) are No. 15.
Two Lake Conference teams remain in the top five, No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (11-2) and No. 5 Minnetonka (11-4).
Blaine (13-2) suffered its second one-run loss of the season, 6-5 to Wayzata, and falls one spot to No. 4. The Bengals will honor volunteer assistant coach Bill Zenner before their Tuesday night game with No. 9 Andover (13-2). Zenner is in his 40th season as the team statistician. The ceremony will get underway at 6:30 p.m., followed by the first pitch at 7.
The Minnesota Top 25
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.