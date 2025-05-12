High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball ranking

Mounds View pushed Cretin-Derham Hall to No. 2 in a list featuring a heavy dose of teams from the conference they share, the Suburban East.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 1:00PM
Jack Glancey, shown cheering from second base during the state championship game last season, and his Mounds View teammates have the No. 1 ranking in the Minnesota Top 25. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Back to where we were.

Mounds View returns to the No. 1 position in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings as others struggle for victories when their ace or No. 2 pitcher isn’t on the mound. Suburban East Conference rival Cretin-Derham Hall falls from the top spot to No. 2.

Mounds View (11-3) won all three of its games last week, including 4-3 over Cretin-Derham Hall to sweep their two-game conference season series. The Raiders (12-3) dropped back-to-back one-run games, the other 2-1 to Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge.

White Bear Lake, also in the Suburban East, checks in at No. 8. The Bears (11-3) have won six of their past seven games. Their past two setbacks have come against Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall.

A fourth team from the conference, Stillwater, is also ranked in the Top 25. The Ponies (10-5) are No. 15.

Two Lake Conference teams remain in the top five, No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (11-2) and No. 5 Minnetonka (11-4).

Blaine (13-2) suffered its second one-run loss of the season, 6-5 to Wayzata, and falls one spot to No. 4. The Bengals will honor volunteer assistant coach Bill Zenner before their Tuesday night game with No. 9 Andover (13-2). Zenner is in his 40th season as the team statistician. The ceremony will get underway at 6:30 p.m., followed by the first pitch at 7.

The Minnesota Top 25

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Mounds View (11-3) Last week: No. 5

2. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3) Last week: No. 1

3. St. Michael-Albertville (11-2) Last week: 2

4. Blaine (13-2) Last week: No. 3

5. Minnetonka (11-4) Last week: No. 4

6. Totino-Grace (11-3, 3A) Last week: No. 6

7. Shakopee (14-2) Last week: No. 7

8. White Bear Lake (11-3) Last week: No. 12

9. Andover (13-2) Last week: No. 13

10. Farmington (12-5): Last week: No. 8

11. Wayzata (10-5) Last week: No. 17

12. Duluth Marshall (12-0, 2A) Last week: No. 15

13. Esko (15-1, 2A) Last week: No. 16

14. Rockford (14-1, 2A) Last week: No. 19

15. Stillwater (10-5) Last week: No. 18

16. Mankato East (12-3, 3A) Last week: No. 21

17. Prior Lake (11-5) Last week: No. 10

18. Two Rivers (14-2) Last week: No. 24

19. Mankato West (10-3, 3A) Last week: No. 22

20. Hill-Murray (13-2, 3A) Last week: unranked

21. Owatonna (13-3) Last week: unranked

22. Perham (11-1, 2A) Last week: No. 14

23. St. Cloud Cathedral (13-1, 2A) Last week: No. 20

24. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-4, 3A) Last week: unranked

25. Chanhassen (10-4) Last week: No. 23

