Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the streaking Twins and a beautiful Wolves win

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another sweep for the Twins. They have won eight games in a row and are above .500 after a wretched 7-15 start.
The Wolves grinded out a 102-97 win over Golden State in Game 3 of their playoff series on Saturday. Wolves fans complained that it was ugly, but no playoff victory should get that description. Game 4 is Monday night.
Plus a Loons win over Messi’s Miami squad and another Frost playoff win as well.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports