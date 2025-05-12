Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the streaking Twins and a beautiful Wolves win

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another sweep for the Twins. Plus the Wolves grinded out a 102-97 win over Golden State in Game 3 of their playoff series on Saturday.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 1:40PM
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives into Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) early in Game 3. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another sweep for the Twins. They have won eight games in a row and are above .500 after a wretched 7-15 start.

The Wolves grinded out a 102-97 win over Golden State in Game 3 of their playoff series on Saturday. Wolves fans complained that it was ugly, but no playoff victory should get that description. Game 4 is Monday night.

Plus a Loons win over Messi’s Miami squad and another Frost playoff win as well.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

